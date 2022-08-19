Taapsee Pannu shares note by Anurag Kashyap, Ekta Kapoor; calls Dobaaraa a 'cult film'

The note by the makers put the movie in the category of “Cult films” and added that Dobaaraa doesn’t take the “intelligence” of the audience “for granted”.

Hours before the release of her latest drama mystery Dobaaraa, Taapsee Pannu shared a note by producers Ektaa R. Kapoor, Sunir Kheterpal, and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The note by the makers put the movie in the category of “cult films” and added that Dobaaraa doesn’t take the “intelligence” of the audience “for granted”. After receiving mixed reviews for her recently released sports drama Shabaash Mithu, Taapsee Pannu is currently busy promoting her latest outing Dobaaraa. And now on 18 August, the actress dropped the picture of the note by Ekta, Anurag, and Sunir on her official Instagram account, along with a lengthy caption.

The note read, “Some films are measured purely by their Box Office collections, Some films are measured solely by their scale. And then there are some that receive so much love that they go on to be cult films. Our endeavor to release Dobaaraa in theatres is to let audiences experience something new and different on the big screen, something that doesn't take their intelligence for granted. Something that goes on to become a cult film.” Further she added that the team of Dobaaraa is “overwhelmed and humble” to witness the response the movie has received across the media and industry.

While posting the picture, Taapsee wrote in the caption, “The immense love we are getting from our pre-releasing screenings have made us realise how we miss the joy of making a good film in the garb of box office success.” While calling the makers of Dobaaraa ‘courageous’, as they stand by a film like this, Taapsee called Dobaaraa, “a film that doesn’t undermine the intelligence of the audience. We will celebrate the fact that we could make such a film in the times when playing safe is the only option for survival, regardless of however the box office result is." The Haseen Dillruba actress concluded by saying that the team of Dobaaraa is "proud of" the movie they have made and hoped that the audience gives them a chance.



Apart from Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap’s directorial features Rahul Bhatt, Saswata Chatterjee, and Pavail Gulati in prominent roles. The movie, which witnessed its theatrical release this Friday, is written by Nihit Bhave.

