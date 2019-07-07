You are here:

Taapsee Pannu reunites with Mulk director Anubhav Sinha for new project, says film's subject is 'close to heart'

Press Trust of India

Jul 07, 2019 16:10:02 IST

One of 2018's most successful director-actor duo, Anubhav Sinha and Taapsee Pannu, are set to reunite for a big screen project after Mulk.

Taapsee, 31, shared the news with her followers on Twitter on Sunday

"Cheers to the new beginning with some good food. This one is a subject way too close to my heart. I've been wanting to do this since years. It becomes exciting when it happens with the 'Man of The Moment' @anubhavsinha," she tweeted.

The actor hinted at the release date of the movie writing, "8th March 2020 will surely be the day to watch out for."

To which Anubhav replied, "But Friday 6 March ko hai... (But Friday is on 6 March)."

While the director is currently enjoying the critical-acclaim and a good box office performance for Article 15, Taapsee is fresh from the success of her thriller Game Over.

Updated Date: Jul 07, 2019 16:11:11 IST

