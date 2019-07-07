Article 15 box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana's cop drama crosses Rs 40 cr mark in Week 2

Following a promising opening weekend with Rs 20.04 crore, Article 15 has now surpassed Rs 40 crore mark at the box office. On Saturday (6 July), Ayushmann Khurrana's social drama raked in Rs 4 crore at the box office, pushing its current collections to Rs 40.86 crore.

According to trade analysts, Article 15 has been faring well in the cities and metros. The film, trade analysts predict, may even cross Rs 50 crore mark in its second week.

Check out Article 15's box office figures here

#Article15 crosses ₹ 40 cr mark... Continues its steady run at metros, which should help it cross ₹ 50 cr mark in coming days... [Week 2] Fri 2.65 cr, Sat 4 cr. Total: ₹ 40.86 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 7, 2019

Besides Shahid Kapoor's romantic drama Kabir Singh, Spider-Man: Far from Home is also a big competitor for Article 15. Even though the film was leaked online by Tamilrockers just two days after its release, it has been able to sustain a decent pace during the weekdays.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Article 15 is reportedly based loosely on the 2014 Badaun rape case, where two girls were allegedly gang-raped and hanged to death from a tree. Apart from Khurrana, the film also stars Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Manoj Pahwa Kumud Mishra, M Nassar, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Shubrajyoti Bharat, Ronjini Chakraborty and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

Recently, the movie was banned from being screened in the Uttarakhand town Roorkee due to law and order concerns, but the ban was later revoked. The ban was imposed after fringe outfits like the Hindu Sena approached the administration and alleged that the movie had "maligned" the Brahmin community.

A day before its release, members of various Brahman organisations also staged protests outside cinema halls in Kanpur against the screening of Article 15, alleging it shows them in poor light.

Addressing the issue, Sinha had issued an open letter, reassuring the Hindu outfits that his film does not ‘disrespect’ any communities. He said that the intention of a film is never to disrespect society and one should not judge a film based on its trailer.

Updated Date: Jul 07, 2019 15:17:28 IST