Taapsee Pannu on Badla: Had more scenes than Amitabh Bachchan, yet it's called his film

Taapsee Pannu, in a recent interview, said that even though she had more screen time in Badla, her co-actor Amitabh Bachchan was given more credit for it. The thriller, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, saw Bachchan play Badal Gupta, a criminal defence lawyer, who has never lost a case in more than 40 years. Pannu's portrayed his new client, a woman suspected for murder.

"Even when I do films like Badla, I had more working days or scenes so to say than Mr Bachchan. He was the hero of the film, I was the antagonist. But the antagonist has more presence in the film than the protagonist. But eventually the film releases, they call it an Amitabh Bachchan film," she told Neha Dhupia on her show No Filter Neha, according to Pinkvilla.

Pannu added, "Yes, when I raise my voice and say I've done almost equal if not more, that's when people recognised and started taking my name because it's such a male-dominated industry, they don't even realise that I might have done more work actually. It was called Sir's film, it won't be called a female film regardless of the fact that I have more scenes, it will be called an Amitabh Bachchan film and the credit will go there."

Badla is a remake of Spanish film Contratiempo, bankrolled by Shah Rukh Khan’s home production banner Red Chillies Entertainment. While the film opened to Rs 5.94 crore upon release, it went on to cross the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide.

Pannu was last seen in the sports biopic Saand Ki Aankh with Bhumi Pednekar. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film is based on the lives of octogenarian sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar. Saand Ki Aankh hit cinemas over the Diwali weekend alongside Housefull 4 and Made in China.

Updated Date: Nov 25, 2019 17:05:17 IST