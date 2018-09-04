Taapsee Pannu may feature in Shailesh R Singh's cop drama, initially offered to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were reportedly offered a cop drama, a venture being produced by Shailesh R Singh. This was followed by a report in DNA which stated Aishwarya as saying that the project had seen to 'progress' since February with Abhishek later confirming that the movie was not happening. Aishwarya was reportedly not satisfied with the final script of the film.

A new report in DNA suggests that the said role has been offered to Taapsee Pannu. The report stated that the old script has been tweaked to include certain humourous undertones to it. The leads in the film will be two IPS officers who are married to each other. However, there has not been any confirmation from the actress yet.

Taapsee's upcoming projects include Manmarziyaan, Badla and Womaniya. Manmarziyaan, releasing on 14 September, in fact sees her sharing screen space with Abhishek, and Vicky Kaushal. The narrative will be a complex love triangle between the three characters.

Badla will feature Pannu along with Amitabh Bachchan in Sujoy Ghosh's narrative while Womaniya will be Anurag Kashyap's next project. Pannu will reportedly be featuring with Kriti Sanon in the film. The two actresses will reportedly play 60-year-olds in the film, the story of which will be told in flashbacks. The film revolves around two women shooters and is apparently inspired by the real life incidents of several female professional shooters.

