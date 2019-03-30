T-Series races ahead of PewDiePie in the race for No 1 YouTube channel spot, leading by 70,000 subscribers

For the past few weeks, YouTuber PewDiePie and Indian music label, T-Series, have been overtaking each other every few hours. Now, it seems that the music label has finally managed to gain a significant lead over the Swedish content creator to claim the title of most followed YouTube channel, according to Indo-Asian News Service.

T-Series is leading by more than 70,000 subscribers now as currently, it has garnered over 91,814,007 subscribers while PewDiePie has subscribers with a count of 91,742,381. This is the first time the Indian music has gained an upper hand after the battle for YouTube supremacy began in the middle of the last year.

On 6 March, T-series supremo, Bhushan Kumar, posted videos on Facebook and Twitter, asking people to subscribe to the music label’s YouTube channel, and “create history by making India win.” Just two days before this campaign, PewDiePie became the first YouTuber to gain 88 million subscribers; the subscriber gap between him and T-Series was around 42,000 at that time.

PewDiePie has been getting immense help from his army of fans and also from fellow YouTubers. Popular DJ Alan Walker also joined the “subscribe to PewDiePie” campaign on Twitter.

The T-series YouTube channel was launched in 2006, and features songs and film trailers. T-Series has been associated with the music industry for the past three decades, having an exhaustive catalogue of music across languages and genres.

Updated Date: Mar 30, 2019 14:30:06 IST