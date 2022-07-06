Stallone's big and crucial break came alongside actor Henry Winkler with the film The Lords of Flatbush. It was in Death Race 2000 that Stallone got an opportunity to play the role of a megalomaniac bloodthirsty race driver, named Machine Gun Joe Viterbo.

Legendary actor Sylvester Stallone celebrates his 76th birthday today. Born in New York's gritty Hell's Kitchen, Stallone is a Hollywood screenwriter, director, and also producer. After obtaining his degree, the actor initially struggled with small parts in films such as The Party at Kitty and Stud's, Klute, and Bananas.

Stallone's big and crucial break came alongside actor Henry Winkler with the film The Lords of Flatbush. It was in Death Race 2000 that Stallone got an opportunity to play the role of a megalomaniac bloodthirsty race driver, named Machine Gun Joe Viterbo. Some of his other notable works include Rocky and Rambo. The actor has built an enviable and respected career in Hollywood, one that spans over decades.

Considered a great Hollywood celebrity, Sylvester Stallone has also had some Bollywood connections and here is a list of them:

Actor Sylvester Stallone posted a picture of Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Khan was promoting his film Race 3 in 2018 and he reached an agreement with Stallone to reveal one of the posters for Salman's movie. However, what followed next was a goof-up. Stallone tagged Salman Khan in Bobby Deol's poster and eventually, the changes were made.

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff was inspired by Stallone's film Rambo and a few years ago the actor announced that he would be starring in a remake of Rambo. However, nothing happened after that.

In 2009, Sylvester Stallone's cameo role in Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Kambhakkt Ishq was one of his first Bollywood connections. Stallone appears to clean things up after Amrita Arora and Kareena Kapoor put their safety in Aftab Shivdasani's hands. The goons try to get handsy with the girls and after they are done with Shivdasani, Stallone steps in to protect the girls.

