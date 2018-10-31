Sylvester Stallone sexual assault charges will not be filed by Los Angeles District Attorney

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s office has decided to not file sexual assault charges against Sylvester Stallone. Deadline reports that according to investigators, there was "insufficient evidence to support a filing in addition to the allegations being outside the statute of limitations".

The case was originally presented to the Santa Monica police department and the woman had accused Stallone of raping her in the 1990s, in a police report she filed in December 2017, according to Reuters. Stallone’s spokesperson denied the allegation on the actor’s behalf at the time. Under California’s statute of limitations, an allegation dating back to the 1990s cannot be charged.

The DA's office said that the woman and Stallone were in a consensual relationship in 1987. "The victim alleged assaults in 1987 and 1990 and provided fresh complaint witnesses. However, none of the witnesses corroborated victim’s allegations. Additional investigation did not provide any further corroboration," said the DA's office.

When the allegations against the actor had surfaced, his lawyer Marty Singer had said that Stallone categorically disputed the claim. He had acknowledged that the actor and the woman had been in a consensual relationship for less than a week when the actor shot for a film in Israel in 1987, writes Deadline.

Stallone will reprise his role as Rocky Balboa in the Michael B Jordan-starrer sports drama Creed 2, scheduled to release on 30 November in India.

