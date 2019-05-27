Sylvester Stallone reveals he wants to remake his 1986 cop thriller Cobra into a TV series

Sylvester Stallone revealed at Cannes Film Festival that he was planning to develop a streaming television series based on his 1986 cop thriller Cobra, reports Empire .

Stallone, as Lieutenant Marion "Cobra" Cobretti, was the epitome of a tough cop. Cobra was adapted from Paula Gosling's novel. When the actor was asked to address the legacy of the film, he opened up about it saying it was like rock n’ roll meets drama.

However, he confessed to having failed to utilise his chance with such a "cool" character. Stallone's personal life came in the way, admits the actor. "But we’re trying to bring it back as a streaming TV series. Bring out the zombie squad. I’m long gone, but the idea is really good," he added.

Stallone was presenting the first look of his film, titled Rambo V: Last Blood, at the ongoing film extravaganza at Cannes. During a press conference, the veteran actor discussed the politics of the both the characters, according to The Guardian.

"I never took it personally, people saying Rocky was really right-wing. Rocky is a simple man who grew up in that kind of mentality. That's just the way it was back then. Everyone was super patriotic growing up. And that's just the way he is," Stallone said.

"He's not a political animal. So when he wraps the flag around him, he thinks he's doing a good thing," he added.

Stallone said Rambo was never by "any means meant to be a political statement, but it became one, it took on a life of its own".

"But oh my God, once President Reagan went, 'I saw Rambo, and he's a Republican'," he recalled and placed his hand to his head as the crowd cheered.

Rambo V: Last Blood, directed by Adrian Grunberg, is set to release later this year.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: May 27, 2019 10:40:23 IST

