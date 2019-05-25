Cannes 2019 Day 11 roundup: Sylvester Stallone unveils Rambo V trailer; Un Certain Regard jury declares winners

The 2019 Cannes Film Festival has announced the winners in the Un Certain Regard sidebar. The section’s jury was headed by Capernaum director Nadine Labaki. Fellow jury members included Marina Foïs (actress, France), Nurhan Sekerci-Porst (producer, Germany), Lisandro Alonso (director, Argentina), and Lukas Dhont (director, Belgium).

Un Certain Regard Prizes are unveiled! 👁👁

Discover the movies awarded by the #UnCertainRegard Jury, chaired by Nadine Labaki: https://t.co/dXxym0lEBL #Cannes2019 pic.twitter.com/oovdXXGxYC — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) May 24, 2019

The Un Certain Regard top prize went to Karim Ainouz’s The Invisible Life of Euridice Gusmao. Other winners included Bruno Dumont’s Joan of Arc, Albert Serra’s Liberte, and Michael Angelo Covino’s The Climb, which was recently picked up by Sony Pictures Classics.

A VIDA INVISÍVEL DE EURÍDICE GUSMÃO (THE INVISIBLE LIFE OF EURÍDICE GUSMÃO) by Karim Aïnouz has receive the « Un Certain Regard » Prize! Congratulations to the whole film crew! #Cannes2019 #UnCertainRegard pic.twitter.com/NA1S8vgWxw — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) May 24, 2019

Here is the list of 2019 Un Certain Regard winners:

Un Certain Regard Award

The Invisible Life of Euridice Gusmao (Karim Ainouz)

Jury Prize

The Fire Will Come (Oliver Laxe)

Best Director

Kantemir Balagov (Beanpole)

Best Performance

Chiara Mastroianni (On a Magical Night)

Un Certain Regard Heart Prize

The Climb and A Brother’s Love

Special Jury Prize

Liberte (Albert Serra)

Special Jury Mention

Joan of Arc (Bruno Dumont)

Sylvester Stallone unveils Rambo: The Last Blood trailer at Cannes

The final day of Cannes was devoted to honouring Sylvester Stallone, who conducted a masterclass on the Croisette, where he looked back at his 43-year career and discussed how he never intended Rambo to get so political. Stallone spent much of the hour-and-a-half-long talk discussing his Rocky and Rambo characters. He said that the latter character “was never by any means meant to be a political statement, but it became one — it took on a life of its own.”

New teaser footage of Rambo: The Last Blood was unveiled in the evening and a restored, 4K version of Rambo: First Blood will be screened in the main Grand Theatre Lumiere to close out this year’s festival.

Olivier Nakache and Eric Toledano's The Specials to close Cannes Film Festival

The Specials, directed by Olivier Nakache and Eric Toledano, will bring the curtains down at 2019 Cannes Film Festival. The French dramedy features Vincent Cassel and Reda Kateb in the lead alongside a cast of nonprofessional actors in the world of autistic teens and social workers. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the film elaborates on the themes of friendship and respect, which were at the centre of Nakache and Toledano's French box office blockbusters The Intouchables.

The Specials will screen after the festival's closing ceremony 25 May and the announcement of the Palme d'Or. Filmmakers Pedro Almodovar, Bong Joon-ho, Xavier Dolan and Celine Sciamma are competing for the prestigious award.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: May 25, 2019 16:13:32 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.