Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: Makers share behind-the-scenes video of Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan's film

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi's upcoming epic action-drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is one of the highly-anticipated films of the year. Surender Reddy, popular for helming the Kick franchise, has directed the highly-anticipated film. It is the story of Kurnool-based freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy and the first civil rebellion against the British Raj.

A behind-the-scenes video takes the audience through the grand scale at which the film was made. Just over a minute and half long, the clip shows all the actors dressed up as historical characters and the details that went into creating the set and the props. Glimpses of director of photography Ratnavelu, VFX supervisor RC Kamalakannan, production designer Rajeevan, stunt directors Ram-Laxman, stunt director Greg Powell, among others on the team are shown hard at work.

Along with the video, the makers also announced that Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy's teaser will be out on 20 August.

Here's a glimpse into the behind the scenes of #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy.

Teaser out on 20.08.2019! pic.twitter.com/X7jzesvpad — Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies) August 14, 2019

Amitabh Bachchan stars vas Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy's Guru alongside Vijay Sethupathi as Narasimha Reddy's trusted aid Obbaya, Nayanthara as Narasimha Reddy's wife Raajakumaari Nayana Devi, and Tamannaah as Thamizh. It also stars Kiccha Sudeep, Brahmaji, Jagapathi Babu and Ravi Kishan in supporting roles.

The film's music is composed by Amit Trivedi, while the lyrics have been written by Seetharama Sastry.

Touted as a Telegu magnum opus, the film has reportedly been made under a huge budget of Rs 150 crore. Ram Charan, who also happens to be Chiranjeevi's son, has bankrolled the project through Konidela Production Company. It is the second collaboration with his father after Khaidi 150 in 2017.

The drama is expected to release later this year in Telugu and will be dubbed in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam as well. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will be distributed in Hindi by AA Films and Farhan Akhtar via Excel Entertainment.

