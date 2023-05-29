On the occasion of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar’s 140th birth anniversary, the teaser of Randeep Hooda starrer Swatantrya Veer Savarkar was launched on Sunday. The actor, who made his directorial debut with this biographical drama, lost 26 kgs to essay the character of the freedom fighter on the silver screen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda)

The actor went on a strict diet to play this legendary character as one of the producers Anand Pandit told E Times, “When he came to my office with Sandeep Singh, he was 86 kg. He was so involved in the character and to date that to essay it on screen. He said that he won’t leave any stone unturned. He had only 1 khajoor and 1 glass of milk for 4 months until the shooting got over.”

The producer revealed that earlier Mahesh Manjrekar was on board to direct the film but he had to step down due to date issues. “I suggested to Randeep that why doesn’t he do it himself because he is so much into the Veer Savarkar character from the word ‘Go’. Randeep has done a wonderful job. After the release of this film, I think a lot more people will know a lot more about Veer Savarkar,” said Pandit.

Co-produced by Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan, Randeep Hooda and Yogesh Rahar, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar also features Ankita Lokhande and Amit Sial in prominent roles. The makers are targeting September month for the release.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.