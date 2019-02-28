Swara Bhasker's webseries Rasbhari to have its world premiere at France's Series Mania International Festival

Swara Bhasker's web-series Rasbhari has been selected for Series Mania International Festival in France, where it will have its world premiere, reports Mid-Day. Reports claim that it's the first Indian series to have been selected for the Short Forms Competition at the festival.

"The artiste in me was thrilled to be a part of a unique narrative like Rasbhari and I'm now beyond thrilled to know that our series has been selected for the prestigious Series Mania International Festival," Swara said in a statement, as per Indo-Asian News Service.

Set in the heartland of Meerut, the 10-episode show is a coming-of-age tale where Swara plays the role of an English teacher and the object of attraction of Nand (Ayushmaan Saxena) .

Rasbhari will be competing against Break Up (France), Drive (Singapore), Fourchette (Canada), Germain s'éteint (Canada), Hell Is Other People (Denmark), M (Argentina), People Talking (Spain), State of the Union (United Kingdom) and ZeroSterone (France). The fest will also showcase two episodes from the show.

Rasbhari has been directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt from a script written by Shantanu Shrivastava. The show has been financed and co-created for Applause by Tanveer Bookwal and stars Rashmi Agdekar, Pradyuman Singh, Neelu Kohli and Chitranjan Tripathi.

