Swara Bhasker ties the knot with activist Fahad Zirar Ahmad, shares a post announcing the news
The actress shared a video on Instagram and captioned- 'Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart.'
Actor Swara Bhasker on Thursday announced that she has tied the knot with politician Fahad Ahmad.
The “Veere Di Wedding” star shared the news on her social media accounts and also tagged Ahmad, who is the state president of Samajwadi Party’s youth wing — Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha.
View this post on Instagram
“Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours!” Bhasker captioned a video featuring her husband.
Retweeting the 34-year-old actor’s post, Ahmad, 31, wrote: “I never knew chaos can be so beautiful. Thank you for holding my hand love @ReallySwara.” Bhasker was last seen in the buddy comedy film “Jahaan Chaar Yaar” (2022).
