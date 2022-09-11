Swara shared, 'When I read the script I was not able to believe that it is written by a male writer the way script has been written is in such a beautiful way about a married woman.'

Recently, actresses Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania and Pooja Chopra were spotted in Delhi for the promotion of their upcoming film Jahaan Chaar Yaar. The promotional event was held at the Royal Plaza Hotel, New Delhi. The movie is all set to release on 16th September 2022 in theatres.

While talking to the media, actress Shikha said, “I am playing a character call Neha who is a isolated person and first time I got to play an Urban character of a housewife. I really enjoyed portraying Neha.”

Swara shared, “When I read the script I was not able to believe that it is written by a male writer the way script has been written is in such a beautiful way about a married woman. The little details have been portrayed so graciously.”

Along with the star cast, director Kamal Pandey and producer Vinod Bachchan were also present at the event.

The film follows the story of four friends, trapped in a rut of hapless monotony. With grown children and distant husbands, their middle-class lives have nothing to look forward to, until a getaway to Goa turns into a thrilling roller coaster they never bargained for. Their journey from demure housewives to daring dames forms the crux of the movie.

Bachchan said in a press release, “As cinemas open their doors again, it is a matter of time till audiences open their hearts again; we just need to welcome them back with a rocking film! Jahaan Chaar Yaar is an empowering tale of friendship filled with engaging twists and turns. I am sure it will reignite the glory of big-screen entertainment.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.