Actor Swara Bhasker is known for her unconventional roles. After her wedding she will be seen in Manish Kishore’s Mrs. Falani. Her next, Mrs. Falani is based on eight different stories. In recent times, wherein actors struggle to ace even a single look in the film efficaciously, She shall be pulling off eight different characters belonging from different regions, speaking different dialects, sporting different attires in one single movie.

Swara Bhasker shall be seen in the role of a home-maker representing different states such as Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab apart from others. Reportedly, going the extra mile, Swara has also got her nose pierced for the film.

Swara said, “Mrs. Falani is real special film because it’s first time I got to essay multiple characters in one project. It was real challenge to build eight distinct female characters that were distinguishable and unique in their own identity but also united in their woman-hood and their experiences. It was first time I was shooting in Chattisgarh which was an eye opener in its beauty and diversity. Collaboration with Manish Kishore Ji and his team was a happy and fulfilling experience and I am proud to be part of this film and play various Mrs. Falanis.”

Manish Kishore, director of the project added, “It is a very compelling story, in fact it’s a collection of stories from various geographies in the country defying the odds by being themselves. These stories shall inspire other women to go after what they love to do. It is rare for a director to direct eight different stories all in a single film and am grateful for the opportunity. Special thanks to the entire cast and crew for their unwavering support. Swara’s portrayals are amazing. Can’t wait to bring our film to the audiences.”

