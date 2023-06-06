Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad expecting their first child

Swara Bhasker took to her Instagram account to share pictures with Fahad Ahmad. She is seen flaunting her baby bump in the snaps. “Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together! Blessed, grateful, excited (and clueless!) as we step into a whole new world! @fahadzirarahmad #comingsoon #Family #Newarrival #gratitude #octoberbaby,” she wrote. In the pictures, Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad are seen posing together on a terrace. Swara looks gorgeous in a pink dress, while Fahad is seen in a beige shirt. While the first two pictures are quite clear, the third one shows only the couple’s silhouette.

Swara Bhasker had a court marriage with Fahad Ahmad on January 6, 2023, in court, they also had a grand celebration in March. The couple shared images of their wedding including Haldi, Sangeet, mehendi ceremonies, and the Carnatic vocal recital. Swara and Fahad first met during the CAA protest in 2019.

