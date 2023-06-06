Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad expecting their first child
Actress Swara Bhasker took to social media to flaunt her baby bump.
Swara Bhasker took to her Instagram account to share pictures with Fahad Ahmad. She is seen flaunting her baby bump in the snaps. “Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together! Blessed, grateful, excited (and clueless!) as we step into a whole new world! @fahadzirarahmad #comingsoon #Family #Newarrival #gratitude #octoberbaby,” she wrote. In the pictures, Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad are seen posing together on a terrace. Swara looks gorgeous in a pink dress, while Fahad is seen in a beige shirt. While the first two pictures are quite clear, the third one shows only the couple’s silhouette.
Swara Bhasker had a court marriage with Fahad Ahmad on January 6, 2023, in court, they also had a grand celebration in March. The couple shared images of their wedding including Haldi, Sangeet, mehendi ceremonies, and the Carnatic vocal recital. Swara and Fahad first met during the CAA protest in 2019.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Fatima Sana Shaikh on epilepsy: ‘It took me 5 years to accept it, but I am okay now’
For Fatima Sana Shaikh suffering from epilepsy was a struggle and it took her 5 years to accept it, but now she is okay and opens up on raising awareness about the same.
Shahid Kapoor’s Bloody Daddy trailer out
In Bloody Daddy trailer Shahid Kapoor is seen fighting drug lords and cops
Aamir Khan put his life on stake in the 90s for not attending underworld parties, reveals Bollywood producer
Producer Mahaveer Jain made a huge revelation about the Laal Singh Chaddha star that how he put his life at stake by not attending underworld parties in the 90s