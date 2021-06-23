Swara Bhasker, Divya Dutta's drama Sheer Qorma to be screened at Indian Film Festival Stuttgart
Sheer Qorma, a love story between two queer women, is also nominated for best film and ''German Star of India'' award at the Indian Film Festival Stuttgart.
Filmmaker Faraz Arif Ansari's Sheer Qorma, a love story between two queer women, is set to be screened at the Indian Film Festival Stuttgart.
The 18th edition of the film gala, scheduled to be held from 21 to 25 July, will be held in a virtual format in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sheer Qorma, which stars Swara Bhasker, Divya Dutta and Shabana Azmi, is nominated for best film and ''German Star of India'' award at the festival.
Bhasker took to Twitter and wrote that she was honoured with the film's selection and nomination.
Here is her tweet
HUGE! #SheerQorma will have its German Premiere at the prestigious #IFFStuttgart ! ✨ Also nominated for the Best Film Award & German Star of India Award 🌈✨ Grateful to the entire team at Indisches Filmfestival Stuttgart! #IFFStuttgart A film by @futterwackening #LoveWins pic.twitter.com/fy2dcAYRYi
— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 22, 2021
The film is billed as a heart-rending narrative of the longing for love and acceptance, felt by "queer children in their parental homes that plays out through delicate story-telling, told through characters of courageous queer women of colour".
The lineup for Indian Film Festival Stuttgart also includes actor Shefali Shah's maiden directorial project, a short film titled Someday and Malayalam feature The Great Indian Kitchen.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
also read
Hong Kong govt to ban films that 'endanger national security' or question state's methods
The Hong Kong government now have the power to ban films from exhibition to “prevent or suppress any act or activity endangering national security,” it said in a statement.
Sheryl Underwood of The Talk fame to host Daytime Emmys on 25 June in LA
Sheryl Underwood co-hosted last year’s Daytime Emmys with former The Talk colleagues Sharon Osborne, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond
Pixar's Luca, featuring Jacob Tremblay, revels in director Enrico Casarosa's warm, whimsical aesthetic
Luca has a few notes of gentle melancholy, but it isn’t the kind of Pixar movie that will turn adult viewers into bawling, trembling wrecks