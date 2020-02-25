Sheer Qorma trailer: Swara Bhasker, Divya Dutta take on homophobia in Faraz Arif Ansari's upcoming social drama

The trailer of Swara Bhaskar, Divya Dutta's upcoming film Sheer Qorma has been released. Faraz Arif Ansari, known for his LGBTQ short film Sisak, helms the forthcoming film.

Bhasker plays a Pakistani-Canadian citizen Sitara and is traveling to meet her partner Saira's (Dutta) family. The trailer opens to a dining table conversation, with tension extremely evident in the frame. The couple is questioned about their identity, their choice of pronouns and are also hushed away by Saira's disapproving mother (Shabana Azmi). She struggles to accept their relationship and calls it unnatural. The clip further reveals the couple's struggle to find acceptance, and concludes with a teary-eyed Sitara proclaiming,'Love isn't sin.'

Check out the trailer here

#SheerQorma | TRAILER OUT NOW! It is an ode to love, to acceptance, to family. It is dedicated to every mother and every child in the world who strive to find unconditional love. Do receive it with love ♥️ https://t.co/B1T6li1lZa #LoveisLove #LoveWins #LGBT #LGBTQ #LGBQTIA pic.twitter.com/OKXebSBVe9 — Faraz Arif Ansari (@futterwackening) February 25, 2020

According to a press release issued by the makers, the film is a "heart-rending narrative of the longing for love and acceptance, felt by queer children in their parental homes that plays out through delicate story-telling, told through characters of courageous queer women of colour."

While talking about the film, Azmi previously said in a statement, "Divya Dutta recommended the Sheer Qorma script to me. I was moved by it and met Faraz who came across as sincere, honest and deeply committed to the story. The bonus is working with Divya and Swara so we reworked the dates a bit and I said yes."

Azmi is best known for her role in the 1996 film Fire which came under the scanner for its LGBTQ theme.

Sheer Qorma’s release date has not yet been revealed.

