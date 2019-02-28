Swara Bhasker condemns Pakistani actress Veena Malik for 'sick' tweet mocking IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Pakistani actress Veena Malik took a jibe at Abhinandan Varthaman, the Indian Air Force (IAF ) Wing Commander who is currently in Pakistan's custody after his MiG-21 Bison was brought down in Pakistan occupied Kashmir. An outraged Swara Bhasker condemned Malik for her tweet, and wrote that her "glee" is "gross".

Veena ji.. Shame on you & ur sick mindset. Your glee is just gross! Our officer is a hero- brave, gracious & dignified in the face of capture. At least some decency from that major in you army who was questioning #WingCommanderAbhinandan or the many Pakistanis suing 4 peace #sick https://t.co/KvJH8ClkmW — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 28, 2019

Pakistan claimed that it had arrested Abhinandan on Wednesday, and also said that its Air Force had shot down two Indian aircrafts.

Ever since a video of a blindfolded Varthaman being roughed up went viral, several celebrities have prayed for the IAF pilot's safe arrival back to India. Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar and Hrithik Roshan took to Twitter to send prayers for his safe return.

The hashtag #BringBackAbhinandan became a top trend on Twitter on Wednesday, with netizens urging the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government to bring the pilot back home to safety.

