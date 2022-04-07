The fellowship is awarded to artists, writers and performers as a recognition of outstanding and impactful achievements in their fields, and Swara is one of them.

Swara Bhasker has been awarded the Hughes Artist-in-Residence Fellowship at the Center for South Asia Studies at the prestigious American university, the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. The fellowship is awarded to artists, writers and performers as a recognition of outstanding and impactful achievements in their fields.

During her stay, she will be collaborating with faculty and students on art projects and doing talks across campus. Part of the goal of the prestigious and exclusive fellowship is to allow reputed scholars and artists time for focused work on projects. During her time at Ann Arbor, she will be using her office at the School of Information for work on a feature-length script. She will also be the keynote speaker at the "Social Media Influencers and the New Political Economy in South Asia and Africa" symposium where she will talk about "How social media unmade and made me: the changing contours of celebrity identity and activism in New India"

Swara is excited to be at the University of Michigan and says, "I'm really honoured by this recognition and grateful for the opportunity to have access to the vast scholarly resources at U-Mich by way of the faculty, students and the libraries. I'm looking forward to some stimulating conversations and also sitting in on classes of interest here and broadening my understanding of various cultural and academic issues."

