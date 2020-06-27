Swara Bhaskar claims Prasoon Joshi must've 'misunderstood' scene from her show Rasbhari after CBFC chief's criticism

Prasoon Joshi said he is 'saddened' with the 'irresponsible content' of Rasbhari, stating creators should rethink 'freedom of expression.'

Censor board chief Prasoon Joshi on Friday, 26 June, expressed his displeasure over a certain sequence from actor Swara Bhasker’s latest web series Rasbhari, asserting that content creators need to be more responsible.

Set in Meerut, Rasbhari revolves around a boy Nand (Ayushmaan Saxena) who falls for his teacher (Bhasker). Things complicate when people find out about the teacher’s supposed “sex-obsessed” alter-ego.

The series is written by Shantanu Shrivastava and directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairman said the makers should have spared the children in their "desperate" need for entertainment.

Read Joshi's tweet below

Saddened byWebseries #Rasbhari’s irresponsible content portraying alittle girl child dancing provocatively in frontof men drinking.Creators& audience need 2seriously rethink Freedomof expression or freedom of exploitation?Let’s spare children in thedesperate need4 entertainment. — Prasoon Joshi (@prasoonjoshi_) June 26, 2020

The series, co-created and produced by Applause Entertainment and Tanveer Bookwala, started streaming on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday.

Responding to Joshi's statement, Bhasker wrote that the CBFC chairman may have misunderstood the scene. Explaining the same, she wrote that the scene has the complete opposite intention to what Joshi has described. "The girl is dancing at her own will - the father is blushed and ashamed. Dance is not provocative; the child is just dancing, but she does not know the society will sexualise her too. This is what the scene shows," she wrote on Twitter.

Here's Bhasker's original tweet in Hindi

आदर सहित सर, शायद आप scene ग़लत समझ रहे हैं। सीन जो वर्णन किया है उसके ठीक उल्टा है। बच्ची अपने मर्ज़ी से नाच रही है- पिता देख कर झेंप जाता है & शर्मिंदा होता है।नाच उत्तेजक नहीं है, बच्ची बस नाच रही है, वो नहीं जानती समाज उसे भी sexualise करेगा- scene यही दिखाता है। #Rashbhari https://t.co/xUAmRBHHjJ — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 26, 2020

Bookwala iterated Bhasker's thoughts, saying the lyricist had probably missed the subtext of the scene.

Here's Bookwala's tweet

Sir, I feel like the scene has misrepresented itself to you. Or you’ve missed the glaring subtext and meta satire. We’ve all lived through the family circus and dance This isn’t a gender or age myopic exploitation, it’s the hypocrisy of the effects of pop culture on society. — Tanveer (@tansworld) June 26, 2020

The series also features Rashmi Agdekar, Pradyuman Singh, Neelu Kohli and Chitranjan Tripathi.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)