Rasbhari, Bhonsle, Sufiyum Sujatayum, Waiting for the Barbarians, The Baby-Sitters Club: Trailers to watch this week

With no option of venturing into movie theatres present, streaming shows and movies online have become the sole source of entertainment. Streaming platforms are offering a variety of content from horror to light-hearted romcoms.

Be it the Johnny Depp and Robert Pattinson starrer Waiting for the Barbarians or Manoj Bajpayee’s Bhonsle, a number of trailers have come out in the last week.

Bhonsle

Manoj Bajpayee as an ageing Maharashtrian police officer, who had to retire against his will, is shown having to face a “last battle” brimming in his neighbourhood. The trailer begins with a Maharashtrian youth advocating for the exodus of migrants in the state, claiming that Maharashtra belonged solely to the Marathi people. Not many are happy about it and somehow Bajpayee as Bhonsle finds himself in the middle of this mess.

Bhonsle is directed by Devashish Makhija and also stars Santosh Juvekar, Ipshita Chakraborty Singh, Virat Vaibhav, Abhishek Banerjee, Rajendra Sisadkar, Kailash Waghmare and Shrikant Yadav.

Sony LIV will premiere the film on 26 June.

Sufiyum Sujatayum



Aditi Rao Hydari plays a young girl without speech who falls in love with a Sufi. Written and directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas, the story shows the objections some with this relationship owing to the difference in their religions. She moves away from her hometown after her father (Siddiqui) marries her off to an NRI (Jayasurya). But one day she gets a call and returns. What happens next forms the crux of the story.

Sufiyum Sujatayum will release on 3 July on Amazon Prime Video.

Rasbhari



Swara Bhasker plays a new teacher Shanu, who joins the school where Nand (Ayushmann Saxena) studies. Every man in the town seems enamoured by Shanu, including Nand and his father. Things take an interesting turn when supposed alter ego of Shanu is revealed – Rashbhari. Now it is upon Nand to save Shanu from the women of the town, who consider her to be a witch.

Rasbhari is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Waiting for the Barbarians



Based on the novel by JM Coetzee, Waiting for the Barbarians sees a magistrate (Mark Rylance) doubt his preconceived notion about the barbarians when he takes it upon himself to save a nomadic girl (Gana Bayarsaikhan). The film also stars Johnny Depp and Robert Pattinson as the colonel and an officer in the force. This film marks director Ciro Guerra’s English language debut.

Waiting for the Barbarians will premiere on digital platforms on 7 August.

The Baby-Sitters Club



The show surrounds a bunch of American middle school youngsters navigating through their struggles, new experiences and joys together. Based on a bestselling book series of the same name, this series follows five girls – Kristy, Stacey, Dawn, Mary-Ann and Claudia - who found the Baby Sitters club together in their seventh grade.

The Baby-Sitters Club will premiere on Netflix on 3 July.

Stateless



Co-created by Kate Blanchett, Stateless follows the story of four strangers, all stuck in an Australian immigration detention centre. The trailer begins with a woman who has been missing for quite some time and finds her way into the detention camp. Then there is an anguished refugee, a bureaucrat and an estranged father somehow ending up in the same spot. Their lives intermingle as they try to survive and get out of the place.

Stateless will be out on 8 July.

Updated Date: Jun 25, 2020 11:43:48 IST

