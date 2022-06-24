Suzhal- The Vortex is a rooted and aesthetic story set in a small village in South India that has won the hearts and minds of audiences who are fascinated by the several plot twists and a never-seen-before backdrop.

The unprecedented response to Suzhal- The Vortex from all over the world, just re-establishes that brilliant local Indian content, now in long-format stories are being well received by audiences not only in the country but across borders. Set in a micro-festival, Suzhal with all its gripping twists and turns and a powerful message at the end of the narrative has a universal relatability which has appealed to and resonated with viewers across the spectrum.

With this masterpiece, the maverick duo Pushkar and Gayatri have left audiences stunned. Every single episode is of equal importance and drops key clues, as the story unfolds in twists and turns to keep the audience gripped in their seats in suspense. Every character stands out and is not what they seem to be. The makers have explored the characters to their fullest and have also given them equal screen-time in the series. Each episode of the series is well conceptualized and the duality of the characters and the dynamics amongst them, adds to the tension in the series. What grips the audience, even more, is that all the characters have a graph which intensifies with every passing episode, with an ending which surprises and provokes.

It's only been a few days since the highly anticipated Suzhal- The Vortex has been released and it has already taken over the world of OTT. It is hands down the best intriguing thriller present in the streaming space, today. Audiences across 240 countries and territories can watch Suzhal-The Vortex in over 30 Indian and Foreign languages on Amazon Prime Video.

