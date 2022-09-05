Sushmita Sen shares 'magical' video with Rajeev Sen, Charu Asopa and parents

Rejoiced by their decision, Charu’s sister-in-law and actress Sushmita Sen has expressed her happiness by sharing a family video on her official Instagram account.

It seems that good days are back in the Sen family. Bringing waves of happiness, Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have finally decided to call off their divorce and for their daughter Ziana, the two are willing to give their marriage another chance. The news has surely elated their fans and family. Rejoiced by their decision, Charu’s sister-in-law and actress Sushmita Sen has expressed her happiness by sharing a family video on her official Instagram account. Taking to the caption of her post, the former Miss Universe revealed that it was created by Charu’s phone, which features Sushmita’s parents, her daughters Renee, Alisah, Rajeev-Charu’s daughter Ziana, and many more.

While sharing the video, she wrote in the caption, “What a magical album your phone created Charu Asopa I love how even technology celebrates Family!!! To family. Thank you for being mine…I love you guys!!!” The video is a montage video of a few pictures and clips. It opens by showing a beautiful happy picture of Sushmita with her father Shubeer Sen. Then it shows a mushy still of Rajeev and Charu, wherein they are posing romantically.

In one of the clips, Sushmita’s father can be seen sitting with his three granddaughters Renee, Alisah, and Ziana, who is sleeping on his lap. Responding to Sushmita’s heart-melting caption, Charu took to the comments section and wrote, “I know didi it’s beautiful just like our family.. love you so much didi,” and ended with hugging, red heart, and kissing emoticons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Meanwhile, Sushmita’s elder daughter Renee turned 23 on Sunday. To wish her on her birthday, Renee’s aunt Charu dropped a couple of pictures of herself with Renee on her Instagram account. While posting the pictures, she wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday my sweet little Renee. Love you shona. May god give you all the happiness in the world.” In the first selfie, both of them can be seen pouting for the camera. However, in the next picture, Renee and Charu, who has Ziana in her hands, can be seen posing at the camera.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charu Asopa Sen (@asopacharu)

Responding to her aunt’s special wish, Renee took to the comments section and wrote, “Thank you so much Mamisa. I love you. Your blessings mean everything to me,” and added a handful of read-heart emoticons.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.