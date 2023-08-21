Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen is known for her intelligent repartee and bold choices in life as well as on the work front. However, one reason that has made the Aarya actress hit headlines is her decision to raise her two daughters alone at a young age. While Renee Sen, her elder daughter was adopted at 24, her younger daughter Alisah was adopted a decade later in 2010.

Now, in a recent interview with television host Siddharth Kannan, the 47-year-old actress offered several insights into her professional and personal life. She also opened up about adopting her daughters, Renee and Alisah while explaining their perspective on her marriage.

On The Siddharth Kannan Show

Based on the snippets from the talk show, host Siddharth Kannan asked Sushmita Sen if her kids miss a father figure. The Main Hoon Na actress, who is known for her compassionate responses, replied that one only misses what they have. Further clarifying their view of marriage, she added that now if she suggests getting married, each of them will say, “What? For what? I don’t want a father.” Adding humour to the conversation, she added, “But I may want a husband, it may have nothing to do with you!”

In addition, she mentioned her father Shubeer Sen’s presence in their lives. While the daughters ‘don’t miss a father’, she added that ‘anytime they need a father figure and serve as a great example, he is the man.” Just like the actress, her daughters also share a close relationship with their grandfather.

Check out one of Sushmita Sen’s adorable Instagram posts alongside her daughters:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Professional life

On the work front, Sushmita Sen has received acclaim for her performance in the recently released web series, Taali. As part of the Jio Cinema-premiered series, Sushmita plays the role of Shreegauri Sawant based on daily struggles of a transgender activist.

In addition, she is set to feature in Disney Plus Hotstar’s Aarya 3. The second part of Ram Madhvani’s television series had garnered a lot of acclaim leading to the third season. The plot revolves around a widow who seeks revenge against those who killed her husband.