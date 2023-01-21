Sushmita Sen on Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu's dress tribute to her: 'Waiting to give her a hug in person to thank her'

Former Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu‘s recent outing at the 71st Miss Universe turned quite a lot of heads with her special ‘avatar’. Paying tribute to former beauty queens Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta, Sandhu donned a beautiful gown with a cape that had sketches of both divas. Pictures of Sandhu, who wore the gown for her final walk, have gone viral since then and people are totally loving it. Reacting to the same, while Lara Dutta has sent a heartwarming message for Sandhu, now Sushmita Sen has also shared her heartfelt thoughts on the dress.

In her recent Instagram live, Sen was answering fan questions among whom one also asked for her reaction to Harnaaz Sandhu’s Miss Universe outfit.

Appreciating Sandhu’s gesture, Sen said, “Yes, I saw her gown. I think it’s a beautiful tribute. I am waiting to give her a hug in person to thank her for it. Because she carried with her on such an important walk and moment…The legacy of her country. To see Lara and me there with her was like yes. So Harnaaz, if you are watching, the tightest hug awaits you in person, my darling. You made us proud and continue to make us proud. Thank you for that.”

Watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)



Harnaaz Sandhu, while sharing pictures of her dress on Instagram, had penned a heartwarming note saying, “It’s my purest honour and gratitude to represent my incredible country at Miss Universe. For my finale walk as Reigning Miss Universe, I couldn’t thank Saisha Shinde and her team enough for making this dream gown come true! A huge tribute to these two incredible women from India. You have been making our country proud since becoming Miss Universe. Sushmita Sen and Lara Bhupathi, I truly adore you both a lot…this one’s for you and INDIA.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu (@harnaazsandhu_03)



Reacting to the post, Lara Dutta wrote, “May you always shine bright like the diamond you are!! Stay your humble, amazing, strong self sista!!! Here’s looking at you kid!!!!! Good luck for all that’s yet to come!”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.