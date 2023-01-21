Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters remember him on birth anniversary; pen emotional notes

It has been more than two years since Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in June 2020. His family members, well-wishers, and fans continue to remember him and further pay their tributes through social media. On special occasions such as his birth and death anniversary, SSR fans make sure to widely share throwback videos and pictures of their favourite star and pay homage to him. While many of his fans still struggle to accept his departure from the world, today on his birth anniversary, a huge section of his admirers are flooding the internet with emotional posts.

Besides his devoted fans, Sushant’s sisters Priyanka Singh, Shweta Singh Kirti, Meetu Singh, and Neetu Singh also remember him on some special occasions. This time too, Shweta Singh while taking to Instagram, shared an unseen throwback picture of the actor and penned an emotional note for him.

Expressing her love while remembering her little brother, Sushant wrote, “Happy Birthday mera cute sa sweet sa Bhai…Always remain happy wherever you are (I have a feeling you must be hanging out with Shiv Ji in Kailash) we love you infinity to the power infinity! At times you should look down and see how much magic you have created. You gave birth to so many Sushants with the heart of gold just like yours. I am so proud of you my baby, and always will be.”

Check:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirti)

Apart from her, Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh also shared heartfelt notes for their brother on his 37th birth anniversary.

This date 11 years back you graced Sid’s n mine Union. Always beside us… still feel You that much around even today, each day, my Eternal Sunshine Sushant but our Trident 🔱 as you called us, is broken! pic.twitter.com/sy91CP8Wso — Priyanka Singh (@withoutthemind) January 19, 2023

Happy B’day My Eternal Pride.U r my everything n more.Only a few r born like u wid such a pure innocence n extensive intellect.I knw wherever u r,u r expressing your divine qualities.U’ve given so much,inspiring millions with the wealth of ur heart. Be eternal,Bhai. #SushantMoon pic.twitter.com/vdIo8lAlqH — Meetu Singh (@divinemitz) January 21, 2023



About Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput is much remembered for his work. In his short career, he gave many memorable films like Kai Po Che, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and Chhichhore.

It was in June 2020 when the Dil Bechara actor died by suicide. He was found dead in his Mumbai flat, following which a rigorous investigation was initiated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.