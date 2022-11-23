Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput‘s manager Disha Salian passed away five days before the actor’s demise on June 14, 2020. Salian, 28, had reportedly fallen from the 14th floor of Galaxy Regent building at Malad in suburban Mumbai on the intervening night of June 8-9, 2020. There were lots of conspiracy theories about her mysterious death for the last two years. The Central Bureau of Investigation has now concluded her death as accidental.

The post about the same was shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani. His caption read- “The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has concluded that talent manager Disha Salian died, by falling from the terrace due to loss of balance, while intoxicated. People with knowledge of the matter said that Disha’s death was an accident. She died five days before the body of Rajput was found at his rented residence in Bandra on June 14. BJP leader Nitesh Rane had alleged that the deaths were linked.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Coming to Sushant Singh Rajput, success happened pretty early in the form of Pavitra Rishta, a very famous and popular television show. After Pavitra Rishta and its subsequent success, it was Bollywood calling for Rajput and he made a gripping debut with 2013’s Kai Po Che. A resonating, relevant film that explored the themes of friendship, religion, and hope, Rajput delivered a confident, charismatic performance and it was immediately announced that a new star had arrived on the block.

There was no looking back for the actor then. He went on to do films like Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya, and Chhichhore. His most memorable performance came in 2016 when he took the challenge to emulate the physical and emotional nuances of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in his biopic, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. Lauded by fans and critics alike for his effective and energetic performance, Rajput nailed such a complex character with ease and aplomb!

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.