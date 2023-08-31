Sushant Singh Rajput's former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty finds love again in Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath: Report
Chakraborty and Rajput were in a relationship before his demise on June 14, 2020. The two were also speculated to star in a film together
Sushant Singh Rajput’s former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty seems to have found love again, if a recent report is to be believed. A user on Reddit shared some details in a now deleted post that said, “Man these 2 brothers amazed me Nithin at 44 is lot smarter and handsome than Nikhil at 36. And Nithin is family man while Nikhil is sasta Ranbir Kapoor. Nithin tries to stay away from any kind of news , while Nikhil is always is news.”
Chakraborty is embarking on a new journey in life. More stronger and more graceful than ever, the actress is setting up a new narrative in her life. It’s indeed inspirational and heartwarming to see her getting back out there and returning on her feet by going ahead of all the odds and starting a new life. As the actress was recently captured while preparing for the shoot of MTV Roadies season 19, she expressed how she hasn’t shot in the last 3 years and her feeling of getting back on work.
Rhea shared a video on her social media back in April, expressing her feelings about coming back to the same set where she shot for Chehre, 3 years back. In the video, Rhea was seen in her vanity van doing the hair and makeup. She further jotted down the caption -“It’s been a long waiting game. Being back on set,back to work is a joy I can’t describe. Heart full of gratitude,raring to go. Thankyou to all of you for your love and support . Times have been hard,but your love has been real.”
The actress shared her beautiful picture while she was on her way to Chandigarh for the shoot of MTV Roadies.
