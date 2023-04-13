Rhea Chakraborty is embarking on a new journey in life. More stronger and more graceful than ever, the actress is setting up a new narrative in her life. It’s indeed inspirational and heartwarming to see her getting back out there and returning on her feet by going ahead of all the odds and starting a new life. As the actress was recently captured while preparing for the shoot of MTV Roadies season 19, she expressed how she hasn’t shot in the last 3 years and her feeling of getting back on work.

Rhea shared a video on her social media expressing her feelings about coming back to the same set where she shot for Chehre, 3 years back. In the video, Rhea was seen in her vanity van doing the hair and makeup. She further jotted down the caption -“It’s been a long waiting game. Being back on set,back to work is a joy I can’t describe. Heart full of gratitude,raring to go. Thankyou to all of you for your love and support . Times have been hard,but your love has been real.”

The actress shared her beautiful picture while she was on her way to Chandigarh for the shoot of MTV Roadies.

Rhea Chakraborty’s comeback to MTV as a Gang Leader has made her fans excited to see her on the show while they are very impressed to see her taking #rheanew way forward.

