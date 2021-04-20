Sushant Singh Rajput's father files plea in Delhi HC against movies on late actor; court seeks filmmakers' response
The Delhi HC asked producers of various proposed films on Sushant Singh Rajput to respond to a plea by his father seeking to restrain anyone from using his son's name or likeness in movies.
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the producers of various proposed and upcoming films on the life of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput to respond to a plea by his father seeking to restrain anyone from using his son's name or likeness in movies.
Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri issued notice to the filmmakers and sought their stand by 24 May on the suit filed by Rajput's father — Krishna Kishore Singh
"The defendants (filmmakers), taking advantage of this situation, have been trying to encash this opportunity for ulterior motives."
"Thus, Plaintiff (Singh) has apprehension that various plays, movies, web-series, books, interviews or other material may be published which would harm the reputation of the son of the plaintiff and his family," claimed the suit, filed through advocates Akshay Dev, Varun Singh, Abhijeet Pandey and Samruddhi Bendbhar.
Other than seeking a ban on the movie, Nyay: The Justice, Suicide or Murder: A star was lost and Shashank, the late actor's father has also sought an injunction against any other film, publication, caricature, etc based on the actor's life, as per a Hindustan Times report.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
