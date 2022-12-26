It’s been more than two years since Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise and we continue to get some shocking revelations about his untimely passing away. Now, Cooper hospital employee, Rupkumar Shah, who attended SSR’s post-mortem, made a shocking revelation that when the actor’s body was brought to the hospital, there were several marks on his neck.

“When Sushant Singh Rajput passed away, we had received five dead bodies in the Cooper Hospital for postmortem. Out of those five bodies, one was a VIP body. When we went to perform a post-mortem, we learnt he was Sushant and there were several marks on his body and two to three marks on his neck as well. The postmortem needed to be recorded but higher authorities were asked to only click pics of the body. Hence, we did that as per their order,” quoting TV9, Times Now News reported.

“When I saw Sushant’s body for the first time, I quickly informed my seniors that I feel it is not suicide but a murder. I even told them that we should work as per the rules. However, my seniors told me to click pictures as soon as possible and give the body to the cops. Hence, we performed the postmortem in the night only,” added Shah.

In June 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Mumbai apartment. His death was investigated by Mumbai Police and later transferred to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

