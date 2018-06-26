Has Sushant Singh Rajput, Jacqueline Fernandez-starrer Drive been indefinitely postponed?

Sushant Singh Rajput’s near ready project Drive may be in deep trouble as producer Karan Johar has expressed serious disapproval of the final product, reports Free Press.

Sushant Singh Rajput, whose latest film Raabta opposite Kriti Sanon failed at the box office, may have gotten off to a hopeful start with a bunch of projects at hand, but not all seems to be going well for the upcoming star. After his dream project Paani with Shekhar Kapur got aborted, another one of his pet projects, space odyssey Chanda Mama Door Ke has also been delayed indefinitely.

Now, latest buzz is that his first movie with the esteemed Dharma Productions has also hit a hard rock. A source close to the developments revealed to Free Press, “Karan has already sent back the film for re-shooting twice. But even after director Tarun Mansukhani re-s hot portions of Drive, Karan was unhappy. At the moment, the future of the film seems uncertain. Because Karan is not willing to release it the way it has shaped up now.”

Tarun Mansukhani, who is directing Drive and has been a long time protege of Karan Johar, has faced similar friction from the producer before. In 2009, Karan shelved Tarun Mansukhani’s sequel to 2008 hit comedy Dostana upon failure on Mansukhani’s part to present a satisfactory script.

Given the current scenario, it is safe to assume that Drive will not meet its scheduled release in September 2018.

Updated Date: Jun 26, 2018 14:17 PM