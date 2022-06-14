Sushant Singh Rajput made his debut in the entertainment industry with a supporting role in Ekta Kapoor’s Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. He got his big break in the show Pavitra Rishta, where he played the lead role.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away at the age of 34 on 14 June 2020. The nation remembers the gifted actor on his second death anniversary today.

Rajput made his debut in the entertainment industry with a supporting role in Ekta Kapoor’s Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. He got his big break in the show Pavitra Rishta, where he played the lead role. Soon, he made his big screen debut with Kai Po Che. From then on, he starred in several films such as Shuddh Desi Romance, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Raabta and Sonchiriya. His last movie was Dil Bechara, which was released posthumously.

On his death anniversary, here are some of Sushant Singh Rajput’s note-worthy roles:

Kai Po Che- Sushant Singh Rajput made his film debut with this Abhishek Kapoor directorial. His debut saw him essay the role of a failed cricketer who is obsessed with the game and later becomes a coach. The film focused on how Ishaan Bhatt (Rajput) and his friends open a cricket training academy in Ahmedabad just before the 2002 Gujarat riots. The movie was based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel Three Mistakes Of My Life.

M. S. Dhoni: The Untold Story- Considered as one of the best performances of his career, Rajput gave his heart to this project. The movie was a blockbuster and Sushant Singh Rajput received much appreciation for bringing the character of former India skipper MS Dhoni alive on screen. Be it the emotional scenes or Dhoni's famous helicopter shot, the actor nailed every sequence.

Sonchiriya- A far cry from the urbane and charming roles he usually played, this movie saw Rajput portray the role of Lakhna, a dacoit. The film follows the story of Lakhna and his gang when they cross paths with two women on the run. Sushant Singh Rajput was widely lauded for his performance.

Chhichhore- This laugh-out-loud comedy-drama took audiences of a nostalgic trip to their college days. Shifting back and forth between the 1990s and present-day, the film gives the message that failure was not always a bad thing. Rajput played the role of Anirudh Pathak aka Anni, who recalls his past as a ‘loser’ when he deals with his son’s suicide attempt.

Dil Bechara- Sushant Singh Rajput was at his charming best in the movie. Based on John Green’s The Fault In Our Stars, the film saw him play a cancer patient who falls in love with a girl at his cancer support group. His happy-go-lucky character, who teaches Kizie (Sanjana Sanghi) to live her life to the fullest, was much loved by his fans.

