Suriya turns 45: Dulquer Salmaan, Rakul Preet Singh, Nivin Pauly wish actor on birthday

On his birthday, Suriya launched the song 'Kaattu Payale' from his next movie Soorarai Pottru.

FP Trending July 23, 2020 11:41:27 IST
Suriya is a multi-faceted talent having worked as an actor, producer and TV presenter for years. Thursday, 23 July, marks his 45th birthday.

Fans started wishing Suriya from Wednesday itself. They posted pictures and video edits on his birthday eve. The deluge of posts led to '#HappyBirthdaySuriya' become one of the top trends on Twitter.

On the occasion, the actor shared a poster on Twitter to launch the song 'Kaattu Payale' from his next movie Soorarai PottruThe film is based on the life of Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath. Jackie Shroff, Karunas, Paresh Rawal and Mohan Babu will also be seen in pivotal roles.

Suriya in Soorarai Pottru | Image from Twitter

Suriya recently announced another new project Aruvaa with longtime collaborator Hari. Aruvaa is the duo's sixth film together after Velu, Aaru, SingamSingam II and Singam 3 (known as Si3).

Here is Suriya's post

Several admirers and friends in the industry took to social media to wish the Singam actor. Tamil producer and actor RK Suresh, Soorarai Pottru's music director GV Prakash Kumar, actors Rakul Preet Singh, Nivin Pauly, Dulquer Salmaan, celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani, composer Justin Prabhakaran were among the many industry figures who shared their best wishes.

Here are the posts

Updated Date: July 23, 2020 11:41:27 IST

