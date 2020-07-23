Suriya turns 45: Dulquer Salmaan, Rakul Preet Singh, Nivin Pauly wish actor on birthday
On his birthday, Suriya launched the song 'Kaattu Payale' from his next movie Soorarai Pottru.
Suriya is a multi-faceted talent having worked as an actor, producer and TV presenter for years. Thursday, 23 July, marks his 45th birthday.
Fans started wishing Suriya from Wednesday itself. They posted pictures and video edits on his birthday eve. The deluge of posts led to '#HappyBirthdaySuriya' become one of the top trends on Twitter.
On the occasion, the actor shared a poster on Twitter to launch the song 'Kaattu Payale' from his next movie Soorarai Pottru. The film is based on the life of Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath. Jackie Shroff, Karunas, Paresh Rawal and Mohan Babu will also be seen in pivotal roles.
Suriya recently announced another new project Aruvaa with longtime collaborator Hari. Aruvaa is the duo's sixth film together after Velu, Aaru, Singam, Singam II and Singam 3 (known as Si3).
Here is Suriya's post
#KaattuPayale #KaatukaKanulehttps://t.co/3Kgjkc6zVwhttps://t.co/U0P96mJVRW#SooraraiPottru#AakasamNeeHaddhuRa#SudhaKongara @2D_ENTPVTLTD @rajsekarpandian @gvprakash @nikethbommi @Aparnabala2 @guneetm @sikhyaent @SakthiFilmFctry @SonyMusicSouth #Dhee #LyricistSnehan pic.twitter.com/EoADZMCbj8
— Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) July 23, 2020
Several admirers and friends in the industry took to social media to wish the Singam actor. Tamil producer and actor RK Suresh, Soorarai Pottru's music director GV Prakash Kumar, actors Rakul Preet Singh, Nivin Pauly, Dulquer Salmaan, celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani, composer Justin Prabhakaran were among the many industry figures who shared their best wishes.
Here are the posts
Happy birthday dear @Suriya_offl #HappyBirthdaySuriya pic.twitter.com/GLdy8ePM6t
— Nivin Pauly (@NivinOfficial) July 23, 2020
@Suriya_offl happy happy birthday anna !!! Wishing you a lovely day and all happiness !
— dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) July 23, 2020
Heartiest birthday wishes @Suriya_offl sir! You are such an inspiration for all of us, both on and off screen! May you continue your great work forever!
— Harish Kalyan (@iamharishkalyan) July 23, 2020
https://t.co/LfmKK3mlIr #happybirthdaysuriya@Suriya_offl #sudhakongara #kaattupayale #kaattupayale @rajsekarpandian @PoornimaRamasw1 @gopiprasannaa @deepakbhojraj
— G.V.Prakash Kumar (@gvprakash) July 23, 2020
Happy birthday @Suriya_offl brother #HappyBirthdаySuriya god bless u pic.twitter.com/qEdvzaVgEy
— RK SURESH (@studio9_suresh) July 22, 2020
Happppy birthdayyyyy @Suriya_offl sir !! May you have a happy and healthy year ! Wishing you all things beautiful
— Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) July 23, 2020
Happy Birthday Suriya ✨ @Suriya_offl Have A Super One ! #HappyBirthdаySuriya
— DABBOO RATNANI (@DabbooRatnani) July 22, 2020
Happy birthday @Suriya_offl sir! You're one of the most dedicated actors I've ever worked with. Each film with you has been a learning experience, and I'm looking forward to learn more from you in the future! Eagerly waiting for #SooraraiPottru #HappyBirthdаySuriya pic.twitter.com/d2IdjoiLBd
— Prem Kumar (@premkumaractor) July 23, 2020
#HappyBirthdаySuriya
Happy birthday to one my favorite human beings & a great star @Suriya_offl sir. Here is @CinemaCentralYT 's tribute to this great person. Do check out friends. Wishing you a fantabulous year ahead #Suriya sir https://t.co/mVNlfwhGaa
— Dr. Dhananjayan BOFTA (@Dhananjayang) July 22, 2020
Wish you a very very happy birthday dear @Suriya_offl sir❤️. Wishing you lots of happiness and good health. All the good deeds that you have done and the love from millions will always brighten up your day sir ☀️#HappyBirthdаySuriya pic.twitter.com/qbSwcKnTWE
— Vivek Lyricist (@Lyricist_Vivek) July 22, 2020
Have a peaceful year dear @Suriya_offl sir ♥️ #HappyBirthdаySuriya
— Justin Prabhakaran (@justin_tunes) July 23, 2020
@Suriya_offl happiest of birthdays dear! You are one awesome human being. Have a beautiful day
— Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) July 23, 2020
Happy birthday Surya anna#HappyBirthdаySuriya pic.twitter.com/zbqPmyuQ7a
— Antony Varghese Pepe (@AntonyVarghese_) July 23, 2020
