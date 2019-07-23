Suriya turns 44: Celebs, fans wish actor a happy birthday; Kaappaan makers share special poster of upcoming film

Suriya is one of the most bankable actors in the Tamil film industry today. Right from his debut with Nerukku Ner in 1997 to his latest release NGH in May 2019, he has proved his mettle time and again.

On the special occasion of his 44th birthday, makers of his upcoming film Kaappaan shared a special poster of the mega-star. The actor looks dapper in the picture, with a leather jacket, t-shirt and a pair of jeans, dancing merrily at a night club. Wishing Suriya for "more luck" in the future, the makers wished the actor on his birthday.

Check out the special poster for Kaappaan

The actor who is celebrating his 44th birthday today goes beyond the Tamil film industry with his films making a mark in the Bollywood industry too. Fans have seen Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, and John Abraham epitomising heroism in Ghajini, Singham, and Force, respectively but it was Suriya who acted in the original make of the above-mentioned films. With the actor turning a year older on Tuesday, fans could not find a better way to exude their love and admiration for the actor on his birthday other than starting #HappyBirthdaySURIYA trend on Twitter. Besides fans, even other actors from the Tamil industry extended their wishes to the actor. "Happy Birthday to you Suriya. Wish you happiness, peace, success & good health. God bless!," actor Nagma tweeted.

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh also wished the actor on Twitter. "Happy Birthday Dear Suriya- May god bless you with happiness, love & success... May you forever entertain the audience. Much Love," he tweeted.

Happy Birthday Dear @Suriya_offl - May god bless you with happiness, love & success.... May you forever entertain the audience. Much love — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 23, 2019

Scores of fans posted a slew of posters and clips from the actor's films. One of the fans shared his fan moment and tweeted, "The day when I met you was the dream came true moment in my life, I became a fan for your hard work, Agaram and your perfectionism." He incorporated a string of emoticons expressing his love for the Tamil star.

The day when I met you was the dream came true moment in my life , I became a fan for your hard work, Agaram and your perfectionism. @Suriya_offl ❤ #HappyBirthdaySURIYA sir pic.twitter.com/dlyIvZS97B — Dhilip (@Dhiliip) July 22, 2019

Another user flaunted his editing skills in a poster which featured several characters played by the actor. "Friends creation!! #HappyBirthdaySURIYA My idol and inspiration, Happiest bday to you Anna," the user tweeted.

"Happy birthday to my inspiration,my thalaiva Suriya do you even know how much i love you anna," another user wrote on Twitter.

Happy birthday to my inspiration,my thalaiva @Suriya_offl do you even know how much i love you anna #HappyBirthdaySURIYA pic.twitter.com/D6vqXOZsWa — maryam_suriya (@maryamrudh) July 22, 2019

Combining some of the clicks by the actor and giving a tag to all including 'helpinghand', 'girls dreamboy', 'social activist', a user wrote, "Happy birthday Suriya brother."

Versatile Actor ✔️

Successful Producer ✔️

Kind Hearted Human ✔️

Helping Hand For needies ✔️

Happy Birthday Thalaivaa.. @Suriya_offl Keep Inspiring..

Mentor

Inspiration

Breath

Brother

Well Wisher

The Name Of Versatile

The Name Of Dedication

Prince of Kollywood pic.twitter.com/pLADRfQ1a9 — Nsk (@nsk_offl_) July 22, 2018

Suriya is immensely loved for his work in the Tamil films, some of which include Anjaan, Singam series, Ayan and Aaru.

