Kaappaan audio launch: Rajinikanth backs Suriya's NEP stand, Mohanlal praises director KV Anand

The audio launch event of Suriya's upcoming film Kaappaan was a star-studded affair. Held in Chennai, the event saw the likes of superstar Rajinikanth, director Shankar, lyricist Vairamuthu, and Malayalam superstar Mohanlal attend the event.

The film, directed by KV Anand, also stars Mohanlal, Arya, Sayyeshaa, Boman Irani, Chirag Jani, Poorna, and Samuthirakani in key roles. This is the first time that Mohanlal and Suriya are sharing the screen space. Speaking about his experience working with Suriya and Anand, Mohanlal was quoted as saying by India Today, "I know KV Anand for 25 years, since Thenmavin Kombath and with this film, he will prove he is the finest with the craft. When the script was narrated to me, I was thrilled to work with Suriya. He has an irresistible passion as an actor."

At the event, Rajinikanth also addressed Suriya speaking out against the draft National Educational Policy (NEP), saying that he "endorses Suriya's views."

Rajinikanth also praised Mohanlal as the "most natural actor in India, and a gift to Kaappaan."

Shankar noted how Suriya's father Sivakumar is still regarded as a young actor, adding that Suriya is "getting younger year by year."

Harris Jayaraj, who has composed the songs for Kaappaan, said that one of Vairamuthu's songs is similar to the National Anthem. Interestingly, Harris' daughter Karen Nikita Harris has made her debut as a singer with this film, lending her voice to the song 'Vinnil Vinmeen.'

In the film which is also Suriya's 37th movie, Mohanlal plays the prime minister while Suriya portrays the role of a first-rank SPG (Special Protection Group) officer.

Kaappaan is written by Anand and veteran writer Pattukottai Prabhakar. Abhinandan Ramanujam has cranked the camera and Anthony has edited the film.

Updated Date: Jul 22, 2019 10:21:25 IST