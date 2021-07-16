'She was a treat to watch on stage,' Manoj Bajpayee said of Surekha Sikri's demise

Veteran actor Surekha Sikri passed away today due to a cardiac arrest. She was 75 years old. The news about her death was shared by her manager who informed fans that the three-time national award-winning actor passed away earlier this morning.

The manager also shared that Sikri had been suffering from complications after a second brain stroke.

Sikri made her debut with the film titled Kissa Kursi Ka that released in 1978. From then on, she was much loved and appreciated for her roles in movies like Tamas (1988), Mammo (1994), and Sardari Begum (1996).

During the 90s, she also starred in television shows like Banegi Apni Baat and Just Mohabbat. Later with popular serial Balika Vadhu, she made a big impression on the small screen and also became a household name.

Sikri was last seen in Netflix anthology Ghost Stories where the late actor featured in the Zoya Akhtar directed story.

Ever since the tragic news of her death came out, many Bollywood celebrities are paying tribute to the late actor on social media. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also shared his condolences on his social media handle saying, "Heartfelt condolences on the demise of veteran actress Surekha Sikri ji".

Heartfelt condolences on the demise of veteran actress Surekha Sikri ji. May God bless her soul. https://t.co/2elV7jlgzl — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 16, 2021

Manoj Bajpayee took to his Twitter account and said that one of the greatest talents has passed away leaving behind so many great performances in theatre and cinema.

Very Sad news !!! One of the greatest talent Surekha Sikari ji passed away leaving behind so many great performances in theatre and cinema!! She was a treat to watch on stage.can’t forget some of those memories of her act in theatre.great craft and a graceful person!! RIP🙏🙏 — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) July 16, 2021

Actress Neena Gupta, who worked with Sikri in Badhaai Ho, also shared a video on her Instagram handle. In the post, Gupta revealed that she wanted to be like Surekha ji when she used to see her in the National School of Drama (NSD).

Akanksha Puri also shared a picture of Sikri saying she was a big fan of the late actor’s work and also loved all her performances.

Divya Dutta also paid tribute by sharing a post on Twitter. In the tweet, she said Sikri’s talent was spectacular.

Ashish Vidyarthi expressed grief over the veteran actor’s death and said that he has grown watching her performances at the NSD repertory company.