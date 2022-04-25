Disney+ Hotstar’s upcoming slice of life comedy, Home Shanti, starring Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa is all set to release on 6th May 2022.

Created and Produced by Posham Pa Pictures, Hotstar Specials presents Home Shanti, is a heartwarming tale of a Dehradun-based family’s quest to build their dream house.

With its latest series, Hotstar Specials presents Home Shanti, Disney+ Hotstar delivers fans an all-new scrumptious slice-of-life drama that is warm and alive with sweet, family life nuggets. Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa, both veteran performers, will be seen sharing lovely familial chemistry, making for a warm and inviting film to watch with family and friends. The slice-of-life drama, directed by Aakanksha Dua, centres on the Joshi family's long-held desire of becoming first-time homeowners. The new generation of Joshis is played by Chakori Dwivedi and Poojan Chhabra, both of whom are newcomers to the industry.

Akshay Asthana, Aakanksha Dua, Nidhi Bisht, Mayank Pandey, Nikhil Sachan, and Saurabh Khanna wrote the script. The series, which is produced by Posham Pa Pictures, will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on May 6th.

Hotstar Specials is proud to present With its storyline featuring the lovably chaotic lives of Umesh Joshi, a comedic Hindi newspaper columnist, his stoic retired government school vice-principal wife, Sarla Joshi, and their 22 and 16-year-old daughters, Jigyasa Joshi and Naman Joshi, Home Shanti offers viewers a warm hug. It follows the journey of a middle-class Dehradun family, telling a moving story that is universal yet personal to everyone who strives to create their own houses.

Actor Manoj Pahwa said, “I feel extremely proud to be a part of a special project like Home Shanti. I fell in love with the show’s storyline of a heartfelt and endearing drama. Viewers can expect a fun, easy watch that touches their heart with its simple story and its even simpler characters. However, playing these simple characters is what gets me motivated as an actor. Getting back on the sets with Supriya Ji was like slipping into comfortable waters for me. I must applaud the new talents as well as they have been such an easy flock to work and laugh with. I can’t wait to see how the audience responds to the show

Actor Supriya Pathak said, “Home Shanti is a heartfelt family drama that makes you step back and take note of those little intimacies shared in a family. The relatability factor of this drama is very high for we all know of families who dream of owning a house one day. I had an absolute gala time working on this series, especially getting to rekindle Manoj and my chemistry had me super excited. At times, the set felt like an extension of a family.”

Tune into Disney+ Hotstar to watch the Joshi family build their dream home in Hotstar Specials presents Home Shanti on 6th May.

