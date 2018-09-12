Supergirl season 4 trailer reveals first look at Nicole Maines' Dreamer — TV’s first transgender superhero

The CW has released its first promotional trailer for season four of Supergirl and it provides us our first glimpse of TV’s first transgender superhero — The Dreamer.

The upcoming season will chronicle how Nia Nal (played by Nicole Maines), with help and guidance from Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist), turns from a young reporter at CatCo into the superhero we know as Dreamer.

“Fear. No matter how much we believe in ourselves, that never really goes away," Kara tells Nia in the trailer. "I think I’m not afraid of anything and then something chases me back down the rabbit hole. But once we catch ourselves, we have to jump right back out there.”

Maines was a transgender activist who gained national attention for her battle against her Orono, Maine school district over her right to use the girls’ bathroom.

Supergirl also stars Mehcad Brooks as James Olsen, Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, Jeremy Jordan as Winslow ‘Winn’ Schott, Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor, Jess Rath as Brainiac 5, and David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J’onn J’onnz. Joining the cast in the upcoming seaon are Sam Witwer as Agent Liberty, Rhona Mitra as DC villain Mercy Graves, and Brent Spiner as Vice President Baker.

Watch the trailer here:

