Super Singer Season 7: Murugan takes winner's title, will record song for composer Anirudh Ravichander

The winner of Star Vijay's singing reality show Super Singer Season 7 was announced on 10 November. Murugan took home the trophy alongside a house worth Rs 50 lakh, reports Times of India. He will also get an opportunity to record a song alongside composer Anirudh Ravichander.

The contestants, who reached the finale alongside Murugan were Punya, Gowtham, Sam-Vishal, and Vikram. Vikram was the first runner-up, and was awarded jewels worth Rs 25 lakh while Sam Vishal and Punya were the second runners-up. Times of India writes Anirudh promised to give Sam and Punya a chance to showcase their talents.

Times of India also mentions Murugan said he was thankful to have the opportunity despite coming from a rural background. He also extended his gratitude to the audience all over the world for supporting him.

Here is Murugan posing with Anirudh after the announcement of his win

The contestants on Super Singer were judged by a jury panel, consisting of Unnikrishnan, Benny Dayal, Anuradha Sriram, and Swetha Mohan. Anirudh appeared as a guest judge on the grand finale, which was hosted by Ma Ka Pa Anand and Priyanka Deshpande, according to IBTimes.

Here is the first runner-up Vikram

Here are the second runners-up Sam and Punya

The winner was selected after two battle rounds, post which the audience were asked to vote. Those votes were then counted alongside the scores given by the judges.

The grand finale saw performances from the previous winner of the show, Senthil Ganesh, and his wife Rajalakshmi, along with the winner of Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Mugen Rao, and Steven Devassy. Anirudh also shared the stage with Mugen.

Updated Date: Nov 11, 2019 09:24:59 IST