The makers of Super 30 released an official statement regarding the film's release date and Vikas Bahl's exit. The Hrithik Roshan-starrer is currently in its post-production stage and gearing up for a 26 July release. With Vikas Bahl's complete ouster from the project, the project is now being completed with in-house creative resources, the production house said in a statement.

Bahl was ousted from the film after he was accused of sexually harassing a former Phantom employee. The production house, which Bahl ran with Anurag Kashyap, Madhu Mantena and Vikramaditya Motwane, dissolved soon after the allegations come to light. In October 2018, Roshan had broken his silence on allegations against Bahl, saying it is "impossible" for him to work with any person "guilty of such grave misconduct"

Super 30 is based on the life of the Patna-based scholar Anand Kumar, who trains 30 deserving, economically-backward students for IIT-JEE entrance exams every year with commendable success rate.

Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh and Nandish Sandhu.

