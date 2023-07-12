Entertainment

'Super 30 for me is an experience lived, one I will forever cherish,' says Hrithik on 4 years of Vikas Bahl directorial

Breaking the stereotypes Hrithik Roshan, who is also known as the Greek God of Bollywood, slipped into a rural and rooted character for Super 30

FP Staff Last Updated:July 12, 2023 13:16:03 IST
One of the most unconventional and experimental roles of Hrithik Roshan, Super 30 marks four years since its release.

Touring the film as one of the most cherished experiences of his life, Hrithik Roshan shared throwback pictures from the film on his social media saying, “Some films leave a deep imprint as an actor and collaborator. Super 30 for me is an experience lived, one I will forever cherish.”

Breaking the stereotypes Hrithik Roshan, who is also known as the Greek God of Bollywood, slipped into a rural and rooted character for the film. Based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar, Super 30 traced the emotional journey of Hrithik Roshan’s character. The real life underdog story that empowered the lives of underprivileged students led by the brilliant teacher with Hrithik Roshan as Anand Kumar took the audience on a roller coaster of emotions.

Portraying his versatility and proving his mettle as an actor yet again, Hrithik Roshan underwent extensive training for his character. Right from taking diction lessons to a phenomenal physical transformation to gain weight for the character, Hrithik once again displayed his dedication and commitment to the craft.

With impactful dialogues, compelling performance and remarkable experience on screen, Super 30 stands to be one of the most popular performances of Hrithik Roshan.

Currently, Hrithik Roshan is gearing for the release of his upcoming Siddharth Anand directorial Fighter. Touted as India’s first aerial action film, Fighter also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor and is slated to release on 25th January 2024.

Published on: July 12, 2023 13:16:03 IST

