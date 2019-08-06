You are here:

Super 30 box office collection: Hrithik Roshan's social drama earns Rs 138.78 cr in four weeks

FP Staff

Aug 06, 2019 14:36:04 IST

Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30, based on the life of Patna-based educationist and mathematician Anand Kumar, is displaying no signs of slowing down. Released on 12 July, the film is currently in its fourth week at the box office, and added another Rs 85 lakhs to its collection on Monday, 6 August.

A still from Super 30. YouTube screengrab

With Rs 138.78 crores in its kitty, the social drama is expected to cross the lifetime earnings of Gully Boy on Tuesday, becoming the sixth highest-grossing Hindi movie of 2019.

Super 30 marks Roshan's return to films after a gap of two years. Besides Roshan, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh and Nandish Sandhu in pivotal roles. It has been directed by Vikas Bahl, and co-produced by Reliance Entertainment, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, and the now-dissolved Phantom Films.

Speaking about the commercial success of Super 30, Hrithik had opened up about the film's box office haul, which cruised past a smooth Rs 50 crore on the opening weekend itself. In an interview to Hindustan Times, Roshan said he feels humbled.

"It is similar to how I felt when my first film Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai (2000) had released. Box office collections do have some sort of importance, as they indicate that the audiences have accepted your work and connected to it in some way," the actor was quoted as saying.

Updated Date: Aug 06, 2019 14:36:04 IST

