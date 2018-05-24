Sunny Leone’s Veeramadevi: Makers are spending whopping Rs 40 crore on computer graphics alone

Sunny Leone’s big-budget southern debut, Veeramadevi, which is being made in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam apart from two more languages, has created the right level of expectations ever since the project was announced.

Being directed by VC Vadivudaiyan and produced by Ponse Stephen, it’s worth mentioning that Sunny has taken a bold decision to choose this project over the glamorous path she’s popular for. Tipped to be being made on a budget of over Rs 100 crore, the makers have confirmed that around Rs 40 crore is being spent on the computer graphics (CG) alone. The title and first look poster of the film was released last week on the occasion of Sunny Leone’s birthday.

A statement from the makers read: "Experts from India and Canada are working on the CG of the film. A budget of Rs. 40 crore has been set aside just for the CG work. The team that worked on the CG and animation departments of The Lord of the Rings and Gods of Egypt has been roped in to oversee the CG work."

According to the makers, the film will feature 70-minutes of computer graphics and the VFX companies associated with 2.0 have also been working on this project over the last few months. Sunny, who is thrilled about the project, has set aside 150 days for this project. Over the last few months, she learnt sword-fighting and horse-riding under the supervision of a special trainer who was flown into Mumbai.

On signing the project, Sunny Leone said in a statement: "After this movie, I am sure my image will change completely. I have always liked doing action sequences. I was waiting for a script like this for years. I started preparing for this movie from the minute director VC Vadivudaiyan narrated the script. I have a special love towards south India so I am very happy to do a straight South Indian movie. I have a lot of my fans in South India, especially Andhra, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.”

Sunny has been taking Tamil classes to gain command over language. The project went on the floors this February and the makers are hopeful of releasing this year end, provided the shoot gets wrapped as planned. Featuring an ensemble cast of actors from multiples industries, Veeramadevi is one of the most anticipated releases. The makers revealed that the war sequences will be the biggest highlight of the film.

