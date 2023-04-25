Sunny Leone & viral sensation Faizan Ansari spotted at song launch in Mumbai
While Sunny Leone has been busy, many other celebrities look like this on the occasion of Eid.
Sunny Leone has been as busy as a bee! Turing showstopper at Bombay Times Fashion Week, and attending song launch, the actress recently took some time to reflect upon her tremendous journey from Bigg Boss to Fashion Week before heading to the Cannes Film Festival and doing everything in between.
While Sunny Leone has been busy, many other celebrities look like this on the occasion of Eid. Faizan Ansari first time spotted in front of media after Ramadan, Before Ramadan, the news of Faizan Ansari became very viral like “Mera Dil Ye Pukara Aaja“.
Bollywood celeb Sunny Leone have rocked Mumbai with her killer looks, Sunny Leone and Faizan Ansari were seen together in a club in somewhere Andheri Mumbai.
Faizan Ansari is an Indian actor who has appeared as a contestant in a well-known reality show Datebaazi for Amazon. Thousands of fans waiting for Sunny Leone outside the club.
Sunny Leone is often seen in big events, there is no doubt that Sunny Leone is a superstar and wherever she goes, thousands of fans gather.
Talking to the media, Sunny Leone told that a lot of projects are yet to come, but you all will know about it in a few days.
“Mera Dil Ye Pukara Aaja” fame Faizan Ansari also in the limelight since long.
