Sunny Leone reveals she was once offered a role in Game of Thrones but had to refuse

Fantasy series Game of Thrones is a global sensation and most actors would kill to be a part of it. Sunny Leone was offered a role once but she had to turn it down, according to Free Press Journal.

FJP reports that in a recent interview, the actor opened up about the opportunity, "I got this message one day. This guy’s like, 'I know it’s really last minute, but we want to cast you for a role in Game Of Thrones' and I was like oh my God! No way. She later realised that the caller was not genuine, "And then they sent the IMDB link to see who it was and then… It was fake!"

Leone was last seen in her autobiographical web-series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone on ZEE5, which was renewed for a second season as well. She also became the latest Bollywood celebrity to have her wax statue at Madame Tussaud's museum in New Delhi. The statue was unveiled on 18 September.

The former adult film star debuted in Bollywood with Pooja Bhatt's Jism 2 in 2012. Since then she has starred in several films like Ragini MMS 2, Mastizaade and Beiimaan Love.

Updated Date: Sep 24, 2018 12:53 PM