Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone season 2 trailer charts actor's trying journey

The makers of Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone released the trailer for its second season. Actress Sunny Leone announced the release on her official Twitter handle.

The hard-hitting trailer narrates the section of the actress' life where she struggles with her family to bring some normalcy into her life as they, especially her mother, continue having issues with her choice of career. As Kaur tries to meander through her familial problems, she starts discovering herself as a person.

In a poignant juncture of the trailer, we see her mother (played by Grusha Kapoor) claiming that her daughter is as determined as her. The trailer delves deeper into the actress' career as an adult film entertainer. Within all this instability, Kaur's narrative manages to portray the protectiveness of a loving family and the love of a supportive husband.

The first season premiered on 16 July and consisted of 10 episodes. The cast included Bijay Jasjit Anand and Grusha Kapoor as Leone’s parents, Rysa Saujani as her younger self, Karamvir Lamba as her brother, and Marc Bucker as her husband, Daniel Weber. The first season left off at the juncture where Leone ventured into the field of adult films, from which the second season takes off.

The second season premieres on 18 September on Zee5.

Updated Date: Aug 28, 2018 17:38 PM