Sunny Leone on her Cannes debut: 'Feel really fortunate that I have a film here, struggle to hold back tears'
The first week of the 76th Cannes Film Festival saw a steady stream of Mumbai actors sashay up the steps of the Grand Lumiere at the gala but without a film of their own in the official selection. On Wednesday night, Sunny Leone is set to change that.
Leone, one of the lead actors of Anurag Kashyap’s “Kennedy“, which premieres here in the early hours of Thursday as part of the festival’s Midnights Screenings section, will be the real deal when she walks the red carpet alongside the director and co-star Rahul Bhat.
In an interview with PTI a day ahead of the screening of “Kennedy”, Leone said: “Growing up, you have a vision of what it could be like to be in Cannes. Once you are here, it is something else.” “I feel really fortunate that I have a film here. It is beyond exciting. I am going to walk that red carpet. I still don’t believe it. I struggle to hold back tears every time I talk about it,” she said.
She also said, “I am thrilled to make my Cannes debut with Kennedy being screened here. It’s only a dream few actors get to live, and I take a lot of pride in being a part of such a prestigious event. I cannot wait to see how the global audience reacts.”
Anurag Kashyap’s highly anticipated film Kennedy, an essential police noir film, has finally been screened at 12:15 AM, at The Grand Lumiere Theatre at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. Kennedy is based on the insomniac cop who dwells in different circumstances while looking for redemption. The Grand Lumiere Theatre is one of the most illustrious theaters in the world.
